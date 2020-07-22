Things to Consider - July 22, 2020

In the spirit of Christ Jesus, I bid you greetings. Today I am going to complete my thoughts concerning Revelations chapter two and three. Bringing the warnings to today’s churches as well as the warnings to the seven churches of Asia. Jesus praised and likewise warned the church on Smyrna of their deeds. He warns that Satan shall cast some of them into prison, that they might be tried, this he, Satan, shall have ten days of tribulation, Jesus tells us to be faithful into death, and He shall give us the crown of life. Jesus is speaking in this passage of the time when Satan has set his Kingdom here on earth. This we as believers must realize and know that Satan shall come to earth to rule as the “false Christ, Anti Christ, or INSTEAD OF CHRIST.” If this happens in our time here on earth, we “MUST” know that Satan will appear as “Christ like” fooling many. Many times, in my lifetime I have heard people say that this or that person might be the ANTICHRIST. I have heard this about a couple of presidents and also about other leaders in this world. One very important aspect of the antichrist is that he will appear as Christ. He will be loved and admired by many. He will appear to bring peace to the world. He will appear as though he is “Christ Jesus”. He will even say that he is. We as the elect of God will know that he is a fake, because it is written the Satan or “Instead of Christ”, shall come first. And if we are not educated in the word many will believe him to be the Christ because he will appear as Christ. But we will know that he is Satan, because we will know that Satan will appear on earth and bring a false peace to mankind. It is written for all to read in Revelations. Study, study, pray and pray again so that you will not be deceived. Coming up next we will review the “Trumps” that Christ foretold to us in this great book of Revelations chapters 8-11. I have heard preachers tell us that when we hear of the trumpets, we will see great miracles take place and that is very true, but do not listen for the trumpets for they are signs of the seasons or times that God has appointed to man. We are currently experiencing the fifth trumpet or season spoken of. The fifth trumpet is a time of learning God’s warnings, learning that Satan will come first. The Bible tells us of the things that must first happen before Christ shall return. Do not be unaware of the warnings in this great book of Revelations, because it is the revelation of Jesus Christ Himself.

In the fifth trumpet, or season, that we are currently experiencing, Israel will become a nation for the final time, this happened in May 14, 1948. Jerusalem has just become the recognized capital of Israel in 2018. All this had to take place before Christ’s return. I cannot say it enough that the son of perdition shall come first and declare that he is Christ. Please don’t be deceived study the book of Revelations with zeal to learn, in order for you not to be deceived. As always respectfully yours Roger and Donna Harding.