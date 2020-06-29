Things to Consider - July 2, 2020

Things to Consider

As June comes to an end COVID-19 is still on our lips in many conversations throughout the entire world, I'm reminded of the prophesy recorded by John the Apostle between the years of our Lord A.D. 90 and 96. John received the “revelation” of Jesus Christ while exiled on the island of Patmos. The content of the letters written were sent to the seven churches in Asia Minor (modern Turkey). This Revelation was a warning to those 7 churches directly, but more importantly to us the content of this Revelation foretells the troubles concerning you, me, and the entire people of the world. With the troubles that mankind faces today and tomorrow, this Revelation goes on to tell us that mankind does not repent of their evil ways and follow Gods word. Rather we seek man’s knowledge not His wisdom. God wants us to follow Him, but many do not. Many people believe that God causes mankind to disobey, and rebel against Him because the prophets of old told of man’s demise in the Old Testament, then again in the book of Revelation. Let me assure you that this is far from the truth. God knows man’s heart, He also knows what man will do, He is simply telling us what we will do, we have the ability to choose right or wrong. Rev. 2-16 “Repent; or else I will come unto thee quickly and will fight against them with the sword of my mouth.” 17 goes on to say, “He that hath an ear, let him hear what the spirit saith unto the Churches.” Consider “The sword of My mouth” what does that phrase even mean? Look at it in this way, a sword was the tool of defense, and a tool to put to death one’s adversary. God is telling the seven churches of old, that his word will bring to naught the wrong doings and teachings because his word is true and infallible. He will have the last word. One might ask just what does that have to do with me? Let me explain it this way, do you or I call ourselves Christians? We are then the church of today, you see, Revelations was written to you and me also, not the unbelievers, it is up to you and me to bring the truth to the world, and not to adhere to man’s traditions, no matter how popular the tradition is, or who started the tradition. Remember God started everything, and He said that it is “good”, since then man started everything that goes against the “good” that God created in Genesis. To know the difference, I once again bring your attention to what is written in II Timothy 2:15 “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” Consider that! As always respectfully yours Roger and Donna Harding.