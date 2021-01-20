Things to Consider - January 21, 2021

Things to Consider

Once again, I greet all in the spirit of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the only son of our God. Today ‘s tradition is to be politically correct and go with the flow. If the trend pleases “the multitude” then we are supposed to go with that trend. This is the way many are attempting to follow Gods word, not looking at the bigger picture that our Heavenly Father has put in motion for us, “His children”, we look to bring God down to our level, and make us equal to Jesus and the Father, rather than seeing them as a higher authority in our lives. We all probably have some misconceptions of our roll in the worship of our creator, and that also includes misconceptions of the roll of Jesus and our Father in heaven. Looking at Genesis 1-26, And God said let US make MAN in OUR image, after OUR LIKENESS; Fellow believers now consider Hebrews 13-2, Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares. Now before I go on we must understand just what an angel is. The basic translation of angel is messenger of God. God created angels as helpers that could bring messages to His people, and in some cases fighting battles is necessary along with other duties. We have all been taught that angels have wings. The bible tells us that cherubim and seraphim have wings, but angels are never mentioned to have wings. Cherubim and seraphim, also being created by God have different jobs to do, such as protecting the mercy seat. So after that is said please stop believing in mans traditions that angels have wings, because if angels had wings one would be able to recognize the angels that are among us as stated in the book of Hebrews. But don’t take my word for it, look it up in God’s Word. As always respectfully yours, Roger and Donna Harding.