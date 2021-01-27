Questions from the New Testament

Will We Recognize Each Other in Heaven– (Part 27 in a series)

1 Corinthians 13:9-12

Today we conclude answering the question that we started looking at a couple of weeks ago

from 1 Corinthians 13:9-12, “Will we recognize each other in heaven?” During these weeks we have

seen that the word of God implies that we will know each other. We saw that the disciples knew

Moses and Elijah without any introduction, and we looked at seven aspects of heaven that point to

the answer to this question. Today we will see three more answers to this question.

The first answer comes from looking at what Paul has to say about the subject. Paul anticipates

that we will know each other in heaven. Several times in his writings Paul tells us that the joy of

heaven will be increased by the presence of his many friends, and especially of those whom he had

the great joy and privilege of winning to Christ. 2 Corinthians 1:13-14 states, “For we are not writing

any other things to you than what you read or understand. Now I trust you will understand, even to

the end (as also you have understood us in part), that we are your boast as you also are ours, in the

day of the Lord Jesus.” Then in 1 Thessalonians 2:19 Paul says, “For what is our hope, or joy, or

crown of rejoicing? Is it not even you in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ at His coming?” I do

not believe that he would write these things if he did not firmly believe that there would be a

mutual recognition in heaven.

The second answer to see today is “the hope of Christ’s return ensures that we will recognize

each other.” We see this in 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18. Paul wrote this comforting letter to the

Thessalonian Christians because some of their loved ones had died. These young Christians were

concerned to know whether they would meet and recognize them again beyond the grave.

Paul wrote to assure them of the exact thing that would happen when the Lord returned: “the

dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together

with them…and so we will be with the Lord forever…Therefore encourage each other with these

words.” So, yes, we shall be together with our loved ones. There would be little comfort in

anticipation if it meant that being together, we would not know or recognize them!

The third answer is “the recognition of Christ settles the question” that we will know each other

in heaven. The answer is found in a couple of scriptures in 1 Corinthians 15 (verse 6 and in verse

20). We also see in Philippians 3:21 where it says, “who will transform our lowly body that it may

be conformed to His glorious body, according to the working by which He is able even to subdue all

things to Himself.”

As believers, we are going to have a body “like his glorious body,” and just as He was recognized

in His resurrection body so shall we be in ours. Therefore, yes, the redeemed will recognize each

other in heaven.

Again, I hope and pray that this will help you in answering the question of whether we will

know each other in heaven. I would also like to invite you to come and worship with us at First

Baptist Church Timpson. We have worship service each Sunday morning at 10:45am. If you are not

able to join us in person, you can always watch us on Facebook live from our Facebook page (First

Baptist Church-Timpson). If you need us, you can always reach out to us at 936-254-2220 or

through our email @ firstbctimpson@yahoo.com.

In Christ,

Bro. W Dee Daniel