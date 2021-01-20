Questions from the New Testament Will We Recognize Each Other in Heaven– (Part 26 in a series) 1 Corinthians 13:9-12

Today we will continue to look at the question that many of us have which seems to be

answered in a vague way in 1 Corinthians 13:9-12, “Will we recognize each other in heaven?”

Last week we found three answers to this question: 1) The first thing we saw was that the word

of God implies that we will know each other, (1 Cor. 13:12). 2) It is confirmed also in the account of

the rich man and Lazarus, (Luke 16:19-31). 3) The third proof was found in Luke 9:28-36 at the

Mount of Transfiguration, where the disciples identified Moses and Elijah, without introduction,

both of whom had been dead 1,500 years and 900 years respectively.

Today we will see another proof with several subpoints. When one looks at heaven, heaven’s

very nature requires that we will know each other and there are seven short points which support

this.

1. Heaven is the Christian’s home. It is hard for me to think about a home without considering

those who live there. Without others, we do not have a home, only a house. 2 Corinthians 5:6-8

says, “So we are always confident, knowing that while we are at home in the body we are absent

from the Lord. For we walk by faith, not by sight. We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be

absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.”

2. Heaven is the Father’s house. John 14:2 states, “In My Father’s house are many mansions; if

it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.” Can you imagine going to

your father’s house and not being recognized? No, me either.

3. Heaven is spoken of as a family circle. But what a strange family this would be if the

members had no power to recognize and converse with one another! In Ephesians 3:14-15 we read,

“For this reason I bow my knees to the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, from whom the whole

family in heaven and earth is named.”

4. Heaven is described as a city. In Hebrews 11:10 we read, “for he [Abraham] waited for the

city which has foundations, whose builder and maker is God.” As citizens of that heavenly city, are

we to be strangers to one another? I do not think so. Hebrews 12:22 tells us, “But you have come

to Mount Zion and to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, to an innumerable

company of angels.”

5. Heaven is a kingdom. The King will be there, and we shall see and recognize Him in all His

beauty, glory, and majesty according to Isaiah 33:17 where it says, “Your eyes will see the King in

His beauty, They will see the land that is very far off.” And then 1 John 3:2 tells us that “…we shall

be like him.”

6. Our names are written in heaven. This is according to Luke 10:20 where it says,

“Nevertheless do not rejoice in this, that the spirits are subject to you, but rather rejoice because

your names are written in heaven.” Names represent personalities, so if our names are written in

heaven we are already known there. Shall we not be recognized there also?

7. Heaven is spoken of as a “better country.” Scripture tells us in Hebrews 11:16, “But now they

desire a better, that is, a heavenly country. Therefore, God is not ashamed to be called their God,

for He has prepared a city for them.” We shall enjoy better knowledge and deeper fellowship with

our loved ones in heaven than we do upon earth. This again shows us that we will recognize each

other in heaven.

Again, I hope and pray that this will help you in answering the question of whether we will

know each other in heaven. I would also like to invite you to come and worship with us at First

Baptist Church Timpson. We have worship service each Sunday morning at 10:45am. If you are not

able to join us in person, you can always watch us on Facebook Live from our Facebook page (First

Baptist Church-Timpson). If you need us, you can always reach out to us at 936-254-2220 or

through our email @ firstbctimpson@yahoo.com.

In Christ,

W. Dee Daniel, Pastor