Questions from the New Testament

Why Could We Not Cast it Out? – Part 2

Mark 9:14-29

Last week we began looking at a second question from the New Testament in Mark 9:14-29 where the disciples ask Jesus, “Why could we not cast it out?” (Mark 9:28). As we did, we began by looking at the situation that the disciples found themselves in. A boy needed deliverance from a demonic spirit and ultimately the disciples were not able to do anything for him. The first aspect we saw was that there are people all around us in church and in public spaces that need deliverance from evil oppression. They do not find deliverance because they are not looking to Jesus, the only one that can provide it. This week we will continue this question by looking at three specific reasons why they could not cast out the demonic spirit and what Jesus did about it.

First, notice verse 29, “So He said to them, ‘This kind can come out by nothing but prayer and fasting.’” There are three specific reasons why they failed. One, there was a lack of faith. Matthew 17:20 says, “Because you have so little faith.” The disciples did not have the faith to believe that Jesus could operate through them and give deliverance. The sad reality is that we often fail for the same reason. We ask, “Can God…?” and we then doubt the ability of Jesus to put forth His power.

Two, there was lack of prayer according to Mark 9:29. There are certain situations that require urgent and persistent prayer, and if this is deficient there will be a deficiency of power. Evidently the disciples had not prayed enough; therefore, they were powerless. That could be why we are sometimes powerless and fruitless.

Three, there was lack of fasting, again found in Mark 9:29. Fasting shows such an intensity of desire and purpose that we are ready to put aside legitimate things to seek God’s face and get His blessing. It may mean denying ourselves things for a time so that spiritual power may be released and souls who are in bondage may be delivered. To what extent are we willing to make a voluntary denial of things, which of themselves are quite lawful and legitimate, in order that God’s face may be sought, and that souls may be delivered from bondage? Faith, prayer, and fasting will achieve victory even under the desperate conditions we face today.

The second and final aspect of this is the miracle they witnessed (Mark 9:25-27). If the disciples had been in touch with the Lord by faith, prayer, and fasting He would have performed this miracle through them, but because they were not, He did it Himself. It is His power that is at work anyway, for He does not delegate His power. When you have opportunity, read Mark 16:17-20 on this subject, and specifically pay close attention to verses 19 and 20.

The answer to the question, "Why could we not cast it out?" comes down to the spiritual walk and continued relationship that a believer has with the Father through Jesus Christ. Where are you in this relationship? If you would like to take it to the next level or recommit yourself to Him, we would love to help you with that.

In Christ,

W. Dee Daniel, Pastor