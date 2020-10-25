Questions from the New Testament

Who is this Son of Man? – (Part 17 in a series)

John 12:34

This is the fourth week we will be seeking answers to the question, “Who is this Son of Man?”

This is the question that is found in John 12:34. When we see the answers to this question, we can

truly get a grasp of the one that was sent to be the Savior of the world and our personal Savior as

well.

We have seen several answers to this question over the last three weeks. We saw that Jesus is

the Son of God, the Lord of the church. We then saw that He, the Son of man, is the Son of the

living God. We also saw that Jesus is the one who came to earth to set us free. He came to do many

things, but His greatest purpose was the freedom for the children of God.

We then saw from Luke 19:10 that Jesus is the seeking Savior. We also saw that Jesus is the one

who is qualified to forgive sins and bring us into a right relationship with the Father.

This week we will see the next two answers to this question.

The first comes from Acts 7:54-56. In this scripture Jesus is described as being the exalted and

glorified Lord. Stephen, when he was being stoned for his Christian faith, says, “Look! I see the

heavens opened and the Son of Man standing at the right hand of God!” Stephen had no doubt that

the one that he saw as he was about to die was Jesus himself waiting to usher him into the presence

of God. This is just another reminder that when Jesus was crucified, buried, and then rose again,

He is now seated at the right hand of God the Father.

One of the greatest things that we can learn in our Christian walk is that we must find our

complete identity in Him! Not just part of it, but all of it!

The second answer to this most important question is found in Matthew 24:27. It says, “For as

the lightning comes from the east and flashes to the west, so also will the coming of the Son of Man

be.”

If you continue to look at the remaining verses in that chapter you will see that there are several

verses that describe the signs and tell about what things will signify the coming of Jesus Christ.

This is the next answer to “Who is the Son of Man?” He is the One who will soon return in

power and glory. The main idea that Matthew 24 is speaking about is the second coming of Jesus,

and here He is once again referred to as the Son of Man.

This world, where He was rejected and crucified, has not seen the last of Him. Jesus will return

soon in glory and power! He will rapture the church and then He will return to make all things new

shortly after that.

If the Lord called His children home today would you be ready? That is one of the main reasons

that we have congregational worship at First Baptist Church each week. We celebrate the fact that

we are his children, and that He will be calling us home soon. Would you consider joining us at

First Baptist Church Timpson? Come, join our services on Sunday mornings at 9:30am for Sunday

School and then at 10:45am for worship service.

At FBC, your spiritual growth and physical safety are especially important to us. Therefore, we

have all the precautions in place to do everything we can to keep you and your family safe during

this time. Please consider coming and being a part of what God is doing at FBC. If you have any

questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us through Facebook, e-mail, or by

phone. Our physical address is 715 N. 2nd St. Timpson, TX 75975. Our e-mail address is

FirstBCTimpson@yahoo.com and our phone number is 936.254.2220.

In Christ,

W. Dee Daniel, Pastor