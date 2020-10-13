Questions from the New Testament

Who is this Son of Man? – (Part 16 in a series)

John 12:34

This is the third installment in looking at the question that is before us, “Who is this Son of Man?” This question has great bearing in evaluating our relationship with the Lord and others around us!

Over the last two weeks we have looked at several answers to this question. We saw Jesus is the Son of God, the Lord of the church. We then saw that Jesus, the Son of man, is the Son of the living God. Jesus acknowledged that fact and said that it was to be upon Him that His church would be founded. We also saw that Jesus is the one who came to earth to set us free. He came to do many things, but His greatest purpose was the freedom for the children of God.

Today we continue to examine this question. The next answer comes from Luke 19:10, “for the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost.” Jesus is the seeking Savior. We see what Jesus’ objective in coming 2000 years ago was, and we also see what His divine activity is today - the Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of Man, the Son of God, is seeking to save the lost.

It is the Lord who is seeking man, not man who is seeking the Lord. God always takes the initiative. It is true that in Luke 19:1-9 Zacchaeus sought Jesus (verse 3), but presumably this was the seeking of curiosity.

We also see in Luke 19:5-6 where Jesus met Zacchaeus as he was walking through Jericho, that Jesus, the Lord, sought Zacchaeus. This is a great reality that we must understand and also appreciate this about the Lord.

A second answer to the question, “Who is the Son of Man?” that we can see today is best understood when looking at Mark 2:10 where it says, “But that you may know that the Son of Man has power on earth to forgive sins”—He said to the paralytic.” Jesus is the one who is qualified to forgive sins.

In the account in Mark 2, four men brought their friend to Christ and could not get into the house because of the crowd, so they let him down into the room through the roof. Jesus’ first words to the man were, “Son, your sins are forgiven” (verse 5). Immediately the scribes accused Jesus of blasphemy, (verse 7), since only God could forgive sins.

Of course they were right. The trouble was that they did not recognize Jesus as the Son of God, so to prove to them that He had the power to forgive the man’s sins, He performed a miracle in the paralyzed man’s body. Jesus alone has the authority to forgive sins because He alone died to make propitiation for them (1 John 2:2). If you would like a couple more verses to study, look at Acts 13:38-39 and 1 John 1:9.

Who is this “Son of Man?” He is the Lord of the church that has come to set us free. He is also a seeking Savior and the only one that can and will forgive our sins. Have you ever accepted the forgiveness that is offered through Jesus Christ? If not, would you consider it today?

In Christ,

W. Dee Daniel, Pastor