Questions from the New Testament Who Can or Will be Saved? – (Part 8 in a series) Luke 13:23-30

This week, we will finish the question that we began looking at a couple weeks ago, “Who can or will be saved?” As we have seen previously, there are several places in the New Testament where this, or a similar question, has been asked (Matthew 19:25, Luke 13:23, Acts 16:30). We have seen three answers to this question: 1) “It is clear that everyone can be saved” (2 Peter 3:9, Isaiah 53:6); 2); “All will not be saved” (Luke 13:24,25, 27, 28; Matthew 13:29; John 3:36); and 3) “There will be some saved that we did not expect to be saved” (Luke 13:30). Today we will see the two final answers to the question.

The fourth answer is that there will be some who will not be saved but were expecting to be saved. We see this in Luke 13:25-27 specifically when the Lord says, “But He will say, ‘I tell you I do not know you, where you are from. Depart from Me, all you workers of iniquity.’” (verse 27). The reference is to those who profess to know Him but who do not in fact know Him at all. I wonder how many people there are like this.

These people expect to be saved because they go to church often, because they have been confirmed or baptized, because they say their prayers, because they are charitable, because they sing in the choir, they have their name on the church membership list, or they take the Lord’s Supper! There are people who have done many good works, yet they do not know the saving grace of Jesus Christ. They do not know the truth of what Romans 3:20, Ephesians 2:8-10, and Titus 3:5 say. How tragic it is to expect to be saved, to think that you are saved, and in the end to then find that you are not!

The final answer is that it is perfectly clear when looking at scripture that there is no one who will be saved except in God’s way. God’s way of salvation is by repentance and faith, and we find the meaning of this in Isaiah 55:6-7 and in Acts 16:30-31. Jesus is the only Savior! John 14:6 says, “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’”

There are three things we need to see and understand about Jesus. One, Jesus is a present Savior according to 2 Corinthians 6:2. Two, Jesus is a complete Savior according to Hebrews 7:25. Three, Jesus will save you according to Romans 10:13, “For whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

Where do you stand in your relationship with the Lord today? Have you experienced salvation through Jesus Christ, or are you trusting in your works and what you can do to try and earn salvation? The Lord offers it freely to you if you will confess your sinfulness, turn away from that sin, and trust in his death, burial, and resurrection on the cross. If you have not done that, would you do so today? If you have already done so, how is your walk with the Lord? If it is not what it should be, go to Him in prayer and do something about it today.

In Christ,

W. Dee Daniel, Pastor