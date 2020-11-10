Questions from the New Testament Lord, What Do You Want Me to Do? – (Part 20 in a series)

Acts 9:6

Last week we started looking at a question that is found in Acts 9:6, “Lord, what would you have

me do?” It is a question that Saul (soon to be known as Paul) asks Jesus as he meets Christ and

commits his life to Him on the road to Damascus. We began to look at this question, from the

perspective that, just like an architect will prepare an accurate drawing for each new building that

is to be erected, so God, has a perfect, accurate and detailed plan for each Christian.

We saw that Saul’s conversion did not happen by chance, but according to God’s plan; this is

true for us as well as God’s children. We also saw last week that it is not unreasonable to think that

God, our Father, has a design for the pathway of those of us who are His children. As a matter of

fact, we should expect God to be a God of order with a sort of heavenly blueprint for each of us.

Today let’s look at another area that will help us answer this question. We can trust that God

has a plan because of experience. By looking at different Biblical characters, we can see this as well.

One example is Abraham in Hebrews 11:8-10. We see that Abraham had faith and trusted the

Lord to show him where to go and what to do. Another example of this is Moses. In Hebrews 11:24-

27 we see, “by faith Moses...” It was because of this faith that Moses trusted God to use him and

lead him to lead the children of Israel.

David is also a great example of a Biblical character that knew that the Lord had a plan and

trusted that plan. In 1 Chronicles 17:7 we see, “Now therefore, thus shall you say to My servant

David, ‘This says the Lord of hosts: “I took you from the sheepfold, from following the sheep, to be

ruler over My people Israel.”’

One final example for us to see is found in Isaiah 6:8 where the Lord speaking to Isaiah says,

“Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying: ‘Whom shall I send, And who will go for Us?”’ Isaiah

answering the Lord says, “Send me.” This shows the trust in God’s plan for his life.

As we saw in Acts 9 with Paul, the Lord had a planned meeting with Saul, even if Saul did not

know it at the time. Therefore, we can trust the Lord, knowing that He has a plan that will be better

than anything we could imagine.

As a church, we believe that we are always called to follow God’s plan for our lives and for the

church. We also are always looking for others that are seeking the Lord’s plan for their lives. Maybe

you are a believer and need a church family to help you in your walk or you are seeking, we would

love to have you come and worship with us at First Baptist Church Timpson. Our worship services

on Sunday mornings begin at 10:45am. We will be suspending Sunday School through the end of

November.

At FBC, your spiritual growth and physical safety are especially important to us. Therefore, we

have all the precautions in place to do everything we can to keep you and your family safe during

this time. Please consider coming and being a part of what God is doing at FBC. If you have any

questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us through Facebook, e-mail, or by

phone. Our physical address is 715 N. 2nd St. Timpson, TX 75975. Our e-mail address is

FirstBCTimpson@yahoo.com and our phone number is 936.254.2220.

In Christ,

W. Dee Daniel, Pastor