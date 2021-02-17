Questions from the New Testament

If God is For Us, Who Can Be Against Us? – (Part 30 in a series)

Romans 8:31

Today we will come to the end of answering the question, “If God is for us, who can be against us?”

Paul ends the eighth chapter of Romans with this question, after giving the Roman church many

different spiritual truths earlier in the chapter.

Two weeks ago, we saw Paul tell the Romans, “Since God is so evidently for us, there is nothing or

no one that can successfully be against us.” We also saw our sinful state as humans and the things that

directly or indirectly attribute to evil: condemnation, sin, death, sinful nature, sufferings, decay, pain,

and weakness.

Last week we looked at several more answers. We first looked at the idea that God is for us because

He has given us His Son (Romans 8:3, 32). Second, we saw that God is for us because He has settled the

question of our sin by His sacrifice and resurrection. The third answer to this question that we saw last

week was God is for us because He has given us His Spirit This week, we will see the last four answers.

First, we know that God is for us because He has adopted us into His family and has made us joint-

heirs with His Son (Romans 8:14-17). We see the word “sonship” used in verse 15. If we truly grasp this

concept it will change how we live and the way we see ourselves. God has brought us into His family

circle; He is our Heavenly Father, and we can truly call Him, “Abba, Father.” Then in verse seventeen,

Paul tells us that we are actually heirs of God and joint heirs with Jesus Christ!

The second answer that we see today is that God is for us because He has promised that all things

will work together for our good. Romans 8:28 tells us, “And we know that all things work together for

good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” Often, many things

appear to be working against us, but the Lord will cause even those things to work for our good.

The third answer is that we know God is for us because of the declared purpose of His grace. We see

this in verses twenty-nine through thirty. In these verses we see words that describe our relationship

and purpose with the Lord: foreknowledge (2 Timothy 2:19, 1 Peter 1:2), predestination (2 Corinthians

3:18, 1 John 3:2), called (John 6:37-39, 1 Corinthians 1:2), justified (Romans 3:26, 5:1), glorified (John

17:20-26, Romans 8:17).

The final answer to the question, “If God is for us, who can be against us?” is that we can be sure

God is for us because He has guaranteed our eternal security. Paul shows us this in Romans 8:35-39.

We can know that God is for us because the Lord has done everything to make a way to heaven and a

heavenly home for all that trust in Jesus Christ. Nothing in time or in eternity, in heaven or on earth –

no force of evil, no demon from hell – absolutely nothing will ever separate us from the Lord and His

love for us.

I hope that these answers have helped you to understand who you are in Christ and that “If God is

In Christ,

Bro. W Dee Daniel