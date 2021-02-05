Questions from the New Testament If God is For Us, Who Can Be Against Us? – (Part 28 in a series) Romans 8:31

As we venture into a new question out of the New Testament, we will see in the book of Romans,

chapter 8, where Paul gives a wealth of spiritual truths in the first thirty verses. Then in verse thirty-

one, he begins the ending to the chapter with the question that we will look at for the next several

weeks, “If God is for us, who can be against us?”

Paul starts this question with the word ‘if.’ He uses this word, not to denote doubt, but as a

conclusion, a consequence, or an affirmation of what he has already stated earlier in the chapter. A

good way to think about it is to think of it like Paul is saying “since.”

The argument that Paul is making is, “Since God is so evidently for us, there is nothing or no one

that can successfully be against us.” Think about it…there are plenty of opposing forces against

Christians but there is nothing and no one that can successfully overthrow or destroy Christianity.

We see this also Isaiah 54:17 where it states, “No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And

every tongue which rises against you in judgment You shall condemn. This is the heritage of the

servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is from Me,” says the Lord.”

We also see a similar sentiment in 1 John 4:4, “You are of God, little children, and have overcome

them, because He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.”

And a third scripture that speaks to this is Psalm 118:6, “The Lord is on my side; I will not fear.

What can man do to me?”

When we look at Romans chapter eight, we see eight different things that Paul speaks of that are

against each of us, as well as all Christians (if you write in your Bible then I would encourage you to

underline these words):

(1) CONDEMNATION (verse 1). This is our state, apart from grace.

(2) SIN (verse 2). We are all sinners.

(3) DEATH (verse 2), All of us will die because of sin.

(4) SINFUL NATURE (verse 8). This refers to the self-life.

(5) SUFFERINGS (verse 18). Not one of us is exempt from these.

(6) DECAY (verse 21). We are dying all the time.

(7) PAIN. We are all too familiar with this.

(8) WEAKNESS (verse 26). In our own strength.

We know that all these things either directly or indirectly can be attributed to the devil! Scripture is

very clear that the devil is against us all the time (1 Peter 5:8). But if all these things AND the devil

himself is against us, Paul is saying “Since God is for us, who can (successfully) be against us?”

This is a rhetorical question because the answer is no one. So, over the coming weeks we will look at

seven different reasons we can know that the Lord is for us, so therefore, come back each week and

study these reasons with me.

I hope and pray that through this introduction and the answer to this question over the coming

weeks, you will be challenged and learn along the way. I would also like to invite you to come and

In Christ,

Bro. W Dee Daniel