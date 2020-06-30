Questions from the New Testament

Do You Believe That I Am Able To Do This?

Matthew 9:27-30

Last week we started looking at the first question from the New Testament “Do you believe that I am able to do this?” We began to see some of the wonderful things that Christ is able to do in, for, with, and through all of us that have put our trust and faith in Him. In our scripture, we read that Jesus encountered two blind men and healed them according to their faith. This shows us that God will work in our lives in proportion to the trust and faith we have in Him. The first answer then is that, “Jesus is able to save completely those who come to God.” This is done by trust and faith according to what we see in Hebrews 7:25.

Today we will see two more answers to the question, “Do you believe that I am able to do this?” The second answer is, “Jesus is able to help those who are being tempted.” If He is going to do so, we must continue to trust Him, for He will do it according to our faith. Hebrews 2:18 tells us, “For in that He Himself has suffered, being [a]tempted, He is able to aid those who are tempted.”

Jesus comes to our help, and the word ‘tempted’ here has special reference to temptation to sin. Temptation itself is not sin; we are all tempted, and even Jesus was tempted, but it is only when we yield to the temptation that we fall into sin.

One may ask, “How can we resist and overcome temptation?” In addition to this verse, we also see in Hebrews 4:15, that Jesus, having travelled the path before us, is qualified to sympathize with us, and is able to help when we are tempted. How thankful we should be that no temptation that we will face is too great for us according to 1 Corinthians 10:13. The Lord is able to deliver us every time we are tempted, but in order to prove His delivering power, we must trust Him.

The third answer is, “Jesus is able to sustain us in trial.” Just like in the previous things, He will do it according to our faith. 2 Corinthians 9:8 says, “And God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have an abundance for every good work.” If we are not careful, we may react in the opposite of way Lord would have us react: (1) We can complain and “grumble” (1 Corinthians 10:10), but this never glorifies the Lord and can never help us or anybody else. (2) We can be filled with self-pity, which simply means feeling very sorry for ourselves and wanting everyone else to feel sorry for us also. This does not glorify the Lord. (3) We can become bitter; we can even question God’s wisdom, will, and ways, and feel resentful that He does allow trials. (4) We can lose faith altogether; we can ask the question, “Does God care?” (5) We can go under and be completely overwhelmed with the pressure of the trial that has fallen upon us. These reactions are not necessary, for He is well able to sustain us by His grace (2 Corinthians 12:7-10).

The original question was, "Do you believe that He is able to do this?" If so, are you trusting Him to work in your life to make you be what He wants you to be?

In Christ,

In Christ,

W. Dee Daniel, Pastor

Over the next several months, we will be looking at questions that are asked in the New Testament. They are also questions that as believers we might ask or be asked as well. We see the first question in Matthew 9:27-30, “When Jesus departed from there, two blind men followed Him, crying out and saying, ‘Son of David, have mercy on us!’ And when He had come into the house, the blind men came to Him. And Jesus said to them, ‘Do you believe that I am able to do this?’ They said to Him, ‘Yes, Lord.’ Then He touched their eyes, saying, ‘According to your faith let it be to you.’ And their eyes were opened. And Jesus sternly warned them, saying, ‘See that no one knows it.’ But when they had departed, they spread the news about Him in all that country.” (Emphasis added.)

The first question we will look at is, “Do you believe that I am able to do this?” This question is the beginning of a study series where we will think of some of the wonderful things that Christ is able to do in, for, with, and through all of us who have put our trust and faith in Him.

In our scripture, we see a description of two blind men that are described as men who followed Jesus and asked Him to have mercy on them. A little bit later they continued, and Jesus asked them whether they believed He could give them their sight. Then He said to them, “According to your faith, it will be done.”

Jesus is able to do certain wonderful things for you and I, but we must trust Him to do those things. Also, the measure of your trust will determine the measure of His ability to work in your life. Just think about this statement, “I am able …. according to your faith” (Matthew 9:28-29).

What is He able to do for us? If we look at Scripture, we will see the answer to that question and it will be what we will examine over the next couple weeks.

The first answer to this question is, Jesus is able to save completely those who come to God. Again, we must trust Him, for He will do it according to our faith. Hebrews 7:25 says, “Therefore He is also able to save to the uttermost those who come to God through Him, since He always lives to make intercession for them.”

The word that we need to see, the word that sticks out in this verse is, “uttermost.” We don’t use that word much anymore, but what does that it mean? Completely with nothing lacking! You see, we know that nothing can alter this fact, but our actual experience of His saving ability depends upon our coming to God by Him – in other words, upon our faith, our trust in Him alone for salvation and nothing else.

I hope you know that Jesus Christ is the only Saviour (Acts 4:12); but the question is this – do you know that He is your Saviour? And more than that, how much is He your Saviour? The important word in Hebrews 7:25 is the word “completely.” The sad reality is that some people are saved from the guilt and penalty of their sin, but they are not saved from worry, fear, and doubt. Some are saved from hell, but not from an untamed tongue. Some are saved from condemnation, but not from criticism. Jesus is able to save us completely from sin, self, and satan. We must trust Him to do it because it is according to our faith that we experience the power of His saving grace in our own lives.

As we look at these questions from the New Testament, we must see that they will challenge our faith and also cause us to know where we stand with the Lord. Do you believe that He is able to do this? If so, are you trusting Him to work in your life?

At First Baptist Church we want to help you as you seek the Lord and grow in your faith.

In Christ,

In Christ,

W. Dee Daniel, Pastor