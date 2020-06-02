Going Deeper with God

Psalm 119:107

Today we will conclude the series, “The Quickening of the Spirit by the Power of God’s Word.” As we have looked at this subject over the last two weeks, we have used Psalm 119:107 as our scriptural basis to guide us through this study. This verse reads, “Quicken me, O Lord, according unto thy word!”. As believers, we have been indwelt with the Holy Spirit to guide us through our walk with the Lord.

Over the last two weeks we have looked at four different aspects of the “quickening” that we experience as Christians who are continuing to grow in the Lord. We have seen four points thus far. The first of which was that we become partakers of the divine nature of God (Ephesians 2:1, 1 Peter 1:23, and 2 Peter 1:4). We also saw that the Holy Spirit quickens us in our desires to pray and guides our praying (Acts 9:9-11, Romans 8:26-27). The next aspect that we saw was that the Holy Spirit quickens us when we are in danger of getting slack, dull, and careless in our walk with Him. The last thing we have seen is that the Holy Spirit quickens us when we are in bondage and sets us free.

This week we will see the final three applications that we need to consider from this scripture. It is through God’s Word that the Holy Spirit instructs us in the way of righteousness and enables us to please God. Many times, in Psalm 119, the psalmist prays that God would show him the right way and enable him to walk in that way. This is exactly what the Holy Spirit does as we turn to God’s Word with the desire to hear Him speaking to us (Psalm 119:18); as we meditate upon what we read (verse 15); and as we compare scripture with scripture. That is what we see also in Acts 17:11, “These were more fair-minded than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness, and searched the scriptures daily to find out whether these things were so.” This is the only way to discover the kind of life God wants us to live and to receive His enabling to live it.

We also must see that the Holy Spirit draws us away from worldly living and sets our minds and affections on things above. How can we be weaned away from worldly living and become absorbed with those things which are glorifying to the Lord? Colossians 3:1-2 says, “If then you were raised with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ is, sitting at the right hand of God. Set your mind on things above, not on things on the earth.” We must be careful that we live only for this world.

The final thing we need to see is that the Holy Spirit comforts and sustains us in times of trial and affliction. Psalm 119:92-93 says, “Unless Your law had been my delight, I would then have perished in my affliction. I will never forget Your precepts, for by them You have given me life.” The Psalmist reminds his readers that, “If God hadn’t quickened me when I was in trouble I would have perished. But God did quicken me, and He did it through His Holy Word.” At such times we should always turn to the Word of God.

In conclusion, notice again that the Holy Spirit is the one who quickens, but we must do two things: 1) “Be filled with the Spirit” (Ephesians 5:18); and 2) “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly…” (Colossians 3:16).

We would love to have you come and worship with us at First Baptist Church. One of our purposes is to learn and grow together in the Word of God and we would love the opportunity to come alongside of you in your walk and let us grow in faith together. We are now meeting in person in the church building and we also continue to have our drive-in service where you can listen to the service from your vehicle on the radio. We have all the precautions in place to keep everyone safe. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us through Facebook, email, or phone. Our physical address is 715 N. 2nd St. Timpson, TX 75975. Our email is FirstBCTimpson@yahoo.com and our phone number is 936.254.2220.

In Christ,

Bro. W. Dee Daniel, Pastor