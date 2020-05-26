Going Deeper With God - May 28, 2020

Going Deeper with God

Psalm 119:107

I want to continue with the short series that I started last week entitled, “The Quickening of the Spirit by the Power of God’s Word.” We are using Psalm 119:107 to lead us through this short study. In this verse, the scripture reads, “…Revive [quicken] me, O Lord, according unto thy word!” (NKJV).

Last week we looked at the idea that the word “quicken” means “to give life, to preserve life, and to be made alive.” We also saw two things that we must understand about this “quickening.” First, it is something that only takes place at the indwelling of the Holy Spirit in a person’s life. Second, the Word of God is the INSTRUMENT the Holy Spirit uses to accomplish His “quickening,” according to Romans 4:17 and Romans 8:11.

This week, we look at two applications of this “quickening of the Spirit” and how it changes each believer. The first thing to know is that as Christians, we become partakers of the divine nature of God (Ephesians 2:1, 1 Peter 1:23, and 2 Peter 1:4). We also studied that through God’s Word, the Holy Spirit quickens us in our desire to pray and guides our praying (Acts 9:9-11, Romans 8:26-27). Today we want to look at two more aspects of how the Word of God quickens us in our Christian walk.

First, it is through God’s Word that the Holy Spirit quickens us when we are in danger of getting slack, dull, and careless in our walk with Him. Every one of us becomes casual at one point or another in our walk with the Lord. Psalm 71:20 says, “You, who have shown me great and severe troubles, Shall revive me again, And bring me up again from the depths of the earth.” The key word I want you to see is “again.” The psalmist had fallen, and he needed to be lifted up and revived. It is easy for us to become spiritually out of touch with the Lord and to become disobedient (Jonah 1:1-3); to deny the Lord (Luke 22:54-62); to turn away from Him (John 6:66); to become carnal (1 Corinthians 3:1-4); to walk in the flesh (Galatians 5:16, 25); to allow wrong attitudes (Philippians 4:2); and to become lukewarm (Revelation 3:15-16). When this happens, we need the quickening of the Holy Spirit to renew our love for the Lord and our determination to please Him.

Secondly, it is through God’s Word that the Holy Spirit quickens us when we are in bondage and sets us free. How easy it is to get into bondage to sin (Romans 6:12); to self (Romans 6:16); and to Satan (Luke 22:31)! In Psalm 119:153 the Psalmist prayed, “Look upon my suffering and deliver me, for I have not forgotten your law.” The Lord Jesus Himself, from the throne, is the great liberator, as we learn from John 8:36; but He liberates us by the work of the Holy Spirit in our lives, as we learn from Romans 8:2, and the medium through which He works is the Word of God.

As we walk with the Lord and are "quickened in our Spirit," we discover the kind of life God wants us to live and to receive through His enabling.

We will have our first "in-person" church service this Sunday, May 31st at 10:45am

Bro. W. Dee Daniel, Pastor

Question: Do you think that general education in life is important? Do you think that Christian education is important?

Last week I started with this same question and gave two reasons or benefits of education for one’s life. The first thing that we saw was that we will be reaching the lost in Acts 11:19-21. Education will cause us to see that the scripture reminds us that what we are going through has a greater cause. The second benefit for education and putting it to practice in our life is that it will become an encouragement to the saved, according to Acts 11:22-24. We saw that through education we will be an encouragement as well as receive the encouragement of others. Now, let me continue today with the last three benefits.

The third benefit to being a people who are educated is that it will equip believers. According to Acts 11:25-26, Barnabas realized that he needed someone else to come along and help with educating the people, including himself. So he sought out Paul to come and to teach. Christianity is not a one-man show but is allowing other “more educated” followers to come alongside of us to teach us more than we know. We should seek to have people around us that know more than we do so we can learn from them. Barnabas knew this and it would good for us to know this also.

A fourth benefit of an education is that it will stretch our boundaries. When we look at Acts 11:27-30, we can see that the church in Antioch was able to get past the four walls of the church and was looking to impact the whole community. When we continue to educate ourselves, it will cause us to realize that we don’t have all the answers, but we know the One that does. Education is one of those things in life that is never quite fully accomplished because every time we think we get close, we get stretched again.

The fifth benefit of an education is that it will cause us to look outside of ourselves to the Lord. Education is something that we strive for throughout our lives. We should never stop learning! When we stop learning then we have allowed pride and arrogance to set in and that will show our ignorance. Let’s be a determined people to continue to learn and grow so that the Lord can and will use us for His work in our community and around the world.

Where are you in your walk with the Lord? What are you doing to encourage other believers as they walk with the Lord and share the Gospel with those around them? Are you on the ministry field as well, doing your part to also share the Gospel? What are you doing to equip other believers, have your boundaries stretched, and are you continuing to learn no matter how long you have been a Christian? If not, then purpose in your heart that you are going to grow in the Lord and use that knowledge to minister to others.

We at First Baptist Church Timpson, would love to have the opportunity to come alongside of you to help you to grow and then help others to do the same. We would consider it a privilege and honor if you would come and visit with us. If you would like to submit a question to be answered, please email it to: ask_the_pastor@yahoo.com.

In Christ,

Bro. W. Dee Daniel