Going Deeper with God: May 14, 2020

Matthew 7:7-8

Over the last two weeks we have been looking at prayer and how it works. Our scripture reference for this is found is Matthew 7:7-8. Verse 8 says, “‘For everyone who asks receives, the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened’” (NIV). Two weeks ago, we saw that the first aspect of prayer is to “seek” the Lord. We saw that if we are going to have power in our prayer and to see results, then we are going to have to “ask.”

Then last week, we observed the second step of prayer. After we ask the Lord in prayer, we must also look at what is next in the scripture in Matthew 7:7, “‘…the one who seeks finds…’” If we are going to seek answers to our prayers, then we must understand that seeking God’s answers means that we are looking with expectations to see where God is going to work in our situation.

The third, and final aspect of prayer that we will look at this week is to “knock.” This is the idea of us knocking on the doors of possibilities. Think about it like this. When was the last time you knocked on someone’s door? You usually knock and then wait for that person to answer, right? So, have you knocked on God’s door, and are you waiting for an answer?

As the Holy Spirit makes you and I aware of possibilities, we must be faithful to pursue them until we have checked them out. Knock on the door of a possibility and then wait to see if it will open wide or stay securely closed.

God’s answers will present these possibilities clearly as we “ask, seek, and knock” in prayer. In what ways are you are currently “knocking” on doors? Do you sense that God is telling you to wait, or should you be knocking on another door?

Then step out by faith, and “seek” options, trusting God to guide your steps. When you become aware of a possibility, “knock” and check it out. As you walk by faith, continue to thank God that His answer is on the way. Although you do not know when it will arrive, the answer to your prayer will be right on schedule according to God’s timetable. We must believe that God will answer.

In 1 John 5:14-15 Jesus said, “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us—whatever we ask—we know that we have what we asked of him” (NIV). How much confidence do you currently have that God hears you and that He will answer you? Is there something in your life that you specifically want God to show you? Take time to “ask, seek, and knock” and then remember to thank God when He answers.

Let us pray by asking, seeking, and knocking for the Lord to work in and through our lives to show others our great Lord and all that He can do! Pray for others and pray that the Lord will carry us through as we pray! Also, do not stop praying for our country and the people that are hurting and affected by this horrible virus.

Bro. W. Dee Daniel