Going Deeper with God: Matthew 7:7-8 (May 7, 2020)

Going Deeper with God

Matthew 7:7-8

Last week we started looking at the idea of having God work on our behalf. To do so, we must continue to develop Christian principles in our life. The principle that we began with is the most basic of discipline: prayer. We looked at Matthew 7:7-8 to see what the Bible says about prayer, “For everyone who asks receives, the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened to you” (NIV).

Every one of us has an area in our life that we need God to work in. The first aspect of prayer that we looked at was “ask!” If we are going to have God work in our lives, then we must first ask. If we don’t ask, then how can we expect the Lord to work in our lives or the lives of those around us?

The second aspect of prayer, and the one we will address today, is also found in Matthew 7:7, “…the one who seeks finds…” We must understand that seeking God’s answers means that we are looking for possible ways through which God may answer our prayer.

Are you living with an attitude of expectation and a mind-set of anticipation? We must be sensitive to the Holy Spirit’s promptings. If so, then we will stay alert with our spiritual antenna fully extended to what He is doing. If you believe God will answer your prayer, you will be looking for that answer.

A large part of praying is asking and then seeking God’s answer in the situation. If we are not careful, when we pray, we are good at asking but then we stop anticipating what the Lord will do with our prayer.

There are many different verses in the Old Testament that relate to “asking” according to God’s will. One example is found in Deuteronomy 4:29: “But if from there you seek the LORD your God, you will find him if you seek him with all your heart and with all your soul” (NIV). Another scripture is seen in Jeremiah 29:13. “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart” (NIV). A third example is 2 Chronicles 20:4: “The people of Judah came together to seek help from the LORD; indeed, they came from every town in Judah to seek him” (NIV).

As each of you continue to ask and seek the Lord through this difficult time in our country, in what areas are you currently seeking God help? Are there things you have asked for in prayer and now you should be seeking the Lord’s answer? It will happen when we pray, asking and seeking. If you need someone to pray with you about something, I would love for you to contact me and allow me the opportunity to do so. You can call First Baptist Church (936)254-2220, or you can email us at firstbctimpson@yahoo.com or you can call me on my cell phone at 936-332-0387 and I will pray for you over the phone.

In Christ,

Bro. W. Dee Daniel