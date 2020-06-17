Going Deeper with God: June 18, 2020

Going Deeper with God

Isaiah 40:31

Today, I will continue the study “Life in Christ: Above the Rest.” Last week we started by looking at Isaiah 40:31, “But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” We observed two things while looking at this verse. First, we saw the causes of our difficulty in our walk with the Lord. The first cause we examined was not realizing the resources we have in the Lord that are at our disposal. The second cause was the fact that we so often don’t use the resources we have from verse 29 where it says, “He gives…” From these two things we see that in response to God’s giving, we must receive and use these resources.

This week we will ask, “What is the result of us waiting upon the Lord?” We will see four answers to this question, as indicated in verse 31. These are seen in the repetition of the four “wills” in this verse. This is “life on the highest plane,” the truly successful Christian life.

The first result we see is that God will replace our weakness with His strength. The word “renew” may be translated “change” or “exchange.” We must realize that our greatest weakness is our own strength, and that if we will go before the Lord in utter weakness, He will exchange our weakness for His strength. He does this in four ways: (1) physical strength (Romans 8:11); (2) mental strength (Romans 12:2, Ephesians 4:23, 2 Timothy 1:7); (3) moral strength (Ephesians 6:10, 2 Timothy 2:1); (4) spiritual strength (Luke 24:49; Acts 1:8; 1 Corinthians 1:25 and Isaiah 30:15).

The second result of “waiting upon the Lord” is that we will enjoy life more than the people and the world around us. We shall “soar on wings like eagles,” far above earth’s level. It is like the old hymn says, “the things of earth…grow strangely dim in the light of His glory and grace.” Philippians 3:20 says, “But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ.” Ephesians reminds us that right now we are “raised up with Christ” (Ephesians 2:6) and in Colossians 3:1-2 we see, “Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your mind on things above, not on earthly things.”

Yet how many Christians are earth-bound, hopping on the ground like a bird with a broken wing, instead of flying in the heavenly heights like an eagle? We have been made to fly, not to hop!

A third result of us “waiting on the Lord” is that we will do supernatural things. Isaiah says that we shall “run and not grow weary.” It is not natural to keep running and not feel weary. God promises supernatural power for the accomplishing of supernatural tasks. We are a supernatural people because we are linked to a supernatural God! John 7:38 shows us, “Whoever believes in Me, as the Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow from within them.”

A fourth and final result of “waiting on the Lord” is that we will live victoriously in the hardest place of all – in the daily routine of life. Again, Isaiah says, “we shall walk and not be faint.” Notice, it does not say that we shall “run and not faint.” Sometimes it is much easier to run than to walk! The most testing place for each one of us is that place where we engage in the “trivial round, the common task.” Genesis 5:24 says, “Enoch walked faithfully with God; then he was no more, because God took him away.” And in Psalms 37:23 we see, “The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him;”

When we see these things, we can understand the strength we have in Christ and the blessings for our use when we walk with the Lord. I want to encourage you to walk in these and depend on Him as you go through this walk.

