Going Deeper with God: Isaiah 40:31

This week and next we will look at “Life in Christ: Above the Rest.” This is the idea of how, as Christians, we are to live our lives in Christ. The blessings of that relationship places us in a position to live our lives differently than others. Our relationship with the Lord through Jesus Christ should give us guidance and strength that others do not have. But we must also admit that there is still difficulty, struggles and even failure in our Christian living and service.

The scripture for the study for these next two weeks will come from Isaiah 40:31, “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”

One of the things that we like to talk about, and should strive for, is to live above those things that will easily cause us to fail! Also, we must be careful to not grow tired or weary as we walk this life. We must know that the Word of God will convince us of our failures. Also, there are many times in our lives that we “faint” and have “no power” (verse 29). There will be times when we “grow tired” and frequently “fall” (verse 30) so we can see our need for dependency on the Lord.

There are also ways that God describes our failures which so often characterizes the lives of His children. He does that many times when we look at ourselves and see our failures. Our own heart tells us that it is true as well when we look at our lives and how we faint, how we grow weary, and how slow we are to learn the way of victory and power that the Lord has for us. When we come to this realization, we can then see the following point.

The primary cause of our difficulty in our walk with the Lord is not realizing the resources we have in the Lord that are at our disposal. Yes, ignorance is one of the greatest causes! Hosea 4:6 says, “my people are destroyed from lack of knowledge. ‘Because you have rejected knowledge, I also reject you as my priests; because you have ignored the law of your God, I also will ignore your children.’” Another scripture where we see this is found in Matthew 22:29, “Jesus replied, ‘You are in error because you do not know the Scriptures or the power of God.’”

A good question to ask ourselves at this point is: “What are the resources that are at our disposal?” In Isaiah 40, verses 28 and 29 we read that “The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator….” He is offering to give us power and strength. So against the background of our struggle we must realize the promise of God is to turn our struggle into glorious triumph. The Lord is placing all His unlimited resources of strength and power at our disposal; but we must tap these resources.

We must also see that a second cause is not using the resources we have. Verse 29 says, “He gives…,” and in response to His giving, we must receive and use. How does this giving and receiving take place? How can this mighty enabling become ours? What is God’s method of transferring His power to us? Verse 31 gives the answer – “…those who hope in the Lord….” But what does it mean to “hope in the Lord?” Does it mean to pray, worship, attend church services, read the Bible? Yes, but not only those things. From Isaiah 41:1, we learn that it also means to “Be silent before me….” Hoping in the Lord, or waiting upon God means to cast ourselves upon Him in utter dependence, ready to hear His voice and do His bidding, having our whole expectation from Him. It implies complete confidence in the Lord, and absolutely no confidence in self or in human help.

When we see these things, we can understand the strength we have in Christ and the blessings that are ours when we walk with the Lord. I want to encourage you to consider these thoughts and depend on Him as you go through this walk.

In Christ,

Bro. W. Dee Daniel, Pastor