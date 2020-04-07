Going Deeper with God: Going Deeper with God in Love

Going Deeper with God in Love

He Is Not Here, He Has Risen

Matthew 27:50-52, 28:1-8

I will take a break from the last couple weeks and examine Easter this week. There are two equally important events that Christians celebrate each year. One is the birth of Jesus, Christmas, and the second is the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, Easter. These two days are inseparable from each other because without one, the other loses all of it significance, meaning, and importance.

I like to refer to Easter as Resurrection Sunday. The resurrection is the cornerstone of our Christian faith – our entire faith is predicated on the fact that Jesus Christ not only died on the cross but that He rose from the dead just as He said he would. If resurrection was not real, there would be no Christian faith! With that said, let’s look at three reasons we celebrate the resurrection.

The first reason we have to celebrate this Easter is the bodily resurrection of Jesus from the grave. When the believers first came to Jesus’ tomb, His body was missing. It had not been stolen as the Jewish leaders asserted; this would have been impossible because of the guard of ten soldiers set at the tomb by Pilate. Also, Pilate put a seal on the stone so that it would be obvious if anyone had entered the tomb. Jesus rose from the grave not as just a Spirit, not just a force, not just an energy, but as a glorified body of flesh and bone.

The second reason we celebrate Easter is that Jesus rose eternally from the grave as an example of what will happen to all believers. Jesus was not the first person to be resurrected from the dead. What separates Christ’s resurrection is that all of the others eventually died again but Jesus did not. That is why He is called the “first fruit” of the resurrection. I Corinthians 15:20 “But now Christ is risen from the dead and has become the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep.” This is not because He was the first to be raised, but because He was the first to be raised “eternally”.

The third reason to celebrate Easter is that Jesus rose victoriously over the grave. When Jesus walked out of that tomb, death and the grave lost their sting and all the power they had over you and I as believers. I Corinthians 15:55 says, “O Death, where is your sting? O Hades, where is your victory?” Without Jesus Christ’s death, the grave would still have the same old sting and victory. But, for the child of God, there is no sting to death and the grave cannot have victory in our lives. The Bible says that Jesus came forth from the grave with the keys of death and hell in His hands.

Have you trusted what Christ did through His death, burial, and resurrection for the forgiveness of your sins? If not, would you do so? As we continue to go through these difficult times as churches and as a society, we can have comfort in the victory that Christ had in order that we can have the same resurrection. Even if you may not be around your family or your church family this Easter, there is still much to celebrate this Resurrection Sunday! As we walk through the remainder of this week of Easter, let us make a commitment to celebrate Easter and all the blessings we have through Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection. I pray that the Lord will guide and bless you and your family this Easter. If there is anything you believe that we at First Baptist Church can do to help you, would you please let us know. You can contact us by phone at (936)254-2220 or through email at firstbctimpson@yahoo.com.

In Christ,

Bro. W. Dee Daniel