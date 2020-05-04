News from Paxton Methodist - May 3, 2020

Randy & Sue Smith/Paxton United Methodist Church

May 3, 2020

News from Paxton Methodist

Grace and peace from our brother, Jesus, Amen. Sunday was the Fourth Sunday of Easter. Some writers refer to today as Good Shepherd Sunday. The Psalter Lesson wa s the 23 rd Psalm, certainly a favorite of both Jewish and Christian folks. In the 1950s my family attended Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown Dallas. I often focused during worship on a large mural behind the pulpit of Jesus as shepherd. I found out later it was painted by an artist down on his luc k who went on to become well-known. As a youngster, though, I saw it simply as a comforting image. The Gospel Lesson Sunday was John 10: 1-10, describ ing Jesus not only as a shepherd but also as the gate that protects the sheep pen. This is one of many “I am” statements in the mysterious John Gospel.

I have been calling Paxton Methodists this week: E veryone seems to be doing well and enjoying the sunshine and warmer temperatures. Last winter was the first time ever that I was cold from about October to March! Always before I have had a warm natu re ,

b ut my internal thermostat broke due to age and illness. I am wondering how I am going to like the heat of summer this year . I think I will probably turn up the AC and wear a sweater !

Sue and I made a stop at Paxton Methodist Church to pick up cans of chili, toothpaste, and toothbrushes for Community Christian Services. On Wednesday, which is a “produce pick-up day” at CCS, I delivered what the church folks collected. Joe Hooper came out to help me carry the stuff inside— it was sure good to see him . Friday, CCS had chicken and other items to give their customers; with all this talk about food shortages, I imagine everyone was happy to get chicken and the rest . During May, we will be collecting cans of fruit for Community Christian Services. If you have cans to donate you can drop them off at Paxton Methodist Church, and Sue and I will see that they get delivered.

Paxton United Methodist Church will not have in-person worship through May 10 th . [ Don’t forget that May 10 th is Mothers’ Day. ] If the number of Covid-19 infections begins to go down instead of spiking, we will reconsider what to do in mid-May. Of course, our nursing center ministries are all on hold. Nursing home and assisted living centers are the real hot spots for this virus. We hope our friends at the various facilities are doing well and staying safe. We miss seeing you.

The president says that states should open up after the number of Covid 19 cases has gone down in that state for fourteen straight days. Texas is opening up even though the number of cases is still spiking. I certainly understand the desire for things to get back to where they were. But everyone needs to be extra careful and use all precautions as they leave home. One positive thing that has come out of this pandemic (hopefully) is how we look at others. For example, we can see more clearly how low wage/minimum wage folks are “essential workers.” Those who get food to the stores, the stockers and clerks at those stores, health care workers at nursing centers, home health aides who visit older or sick Americans, employees of meat packing plants, and all those others who often are not paid a living wage but are vital to our economy, safety, and health—we now realize how essential they really are. I think Jesus had a special high level of compassion for those who worked so hard and yet suffered from poverty.