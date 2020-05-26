News from Paxton Methodist - May 24, 2020

Grace and peace from our brother Jesus, Amen. Sunday was the Seventh Sunday of Easter. We are at the end of the fifty days between Easter and Pentecost. Traditionally Christi ans celebrated the Ascension of Jesus into Heaven this past week . We modern people no longer look at the universe as three-tired, but there is no doubt what Luke was talking about when he spoke of the ascension of Jesus. What we often forget is that as the eleven disciples and other Jesus followers were staring into space, two fellows dressed in white wanted to know why they were all standing still and staring into the sky. Pentecost—the birth of the church— was upon them, and these followers of the Christ had work to do—just as we do.

I think the gospels, letters, and other books of the New Testament tell us where our Lord would be during the Covid 19 pandemic. We know that Jesus had an especially strong love for the poor and those that are marginalized by society. Jesus sees today’s minimum wage workers who work, serve, and help others as essential workers. Jesus says people like this are “blessed.” Jesus is with those who are sick and those who grieve. I can also see our savior at food distribution centers giving food to the hungry. We must always remember Jesus’ great commandment: Love one another.

Paxton United Methodist Church will have church services next Sunday—May 31 st —The Day of Pentecost. Some of us are still leery about meeting in a group, as Texas is one of the nationwide hot spots for the virus. So if any Paxton Methodists have reservations about attending, we all understand why they feel more comfortable staying home. But with our few numbers and playing it safe, I hope it will be OK . Of course, anyone else who wants to join us is welcome. We are not going to have Sunday School, which puts us in closer proximity to each other.

Needless to say, our nursing home ministries are still suspended and may be for the rest of the year. During the month of May, Paxton Methodist has been collecting cans of fruit; Sue and I will deliver them to Community Christian Services this week. In June we will be collecting toilet paper and paper towels.