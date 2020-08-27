Questions from the New Testament

What Do You Want Me to Do for You? – (Part 9 in a series)

Luke 18:35-43

Today we will begin looking at a new question that we again find in the New Testament. The question comes from Luke 18:35-43. The specific question is found in Luke 18:41, “What do you want Me to do for you?” Jesus asks this question to a man by the name of Bartimaeus. He was a man that was blind and in need of healing.

Jesus wanted to know what Bartimaeus wanted Him to “do” for him. Did Jesus not know what Bartimaeus needed from Him? Absolutely not, Jesus knew exactly what he wanted and needed, but He wanted Bartimaeus to express it to Him. It is also a very powerful question when we remember and understand the One who asked it.

To help understand this, notice the importance of the pronoun “Me.” This incident shows how very wonderful and gracious Jesus is: here was a blind man, sitting and begging beside the road, and upon hearing that Jesus was to pass by, he cried out and asked for help.

The scripture tells us in verses 38-39 that when he cried out, he was rebuked by the people for causing such a disturbance. But, when he overcame this barrier and was brought to Jesus, then Jesus asked the question, “What do you want Me to do for you?”

There was only one thing the man wanted - his sight- and when the Lord graciously restored it, Bartimaeus followed Jesus and began to praise God for working a miracle in his life by restoring his sight. How impressive is this account? I think very much so.

But if we are not careful, the accounts like this one in the Bible don’t impress us because we many times read them like as we would read a fiction novel rather than an actual nonfiction account of someone whose life was radically changed by Jesus. These words should be just as impressive today as they were when they were written and when the event actually took place. The reason we should continue to be impressed is because Christ is alive today and that He is just the same today as He was then.

We find a great reminder of this in Hebrews 7:25, “Therefore he is able to save to the uttermost those who come to God through him, since He always lives to make intercession for them.” And another one in Hebrews 13:8, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.” Jesus is alive, and He still comes to us and asks, “What do you want me to do for you?” If we analyze this question and the offer of our Lord, we will notice that it contains three things about what the Lord can and will do in our lives. We will look at these over the coming weeks.

At First Baptist Church we strive to help each other to grow in our relationship with Christ. If you are seeking to know or to grow in Christ, we would love to walk with you as you do so. We want to encourage you and learn together with you along this path of growth. We would love to share with you in person and help you work through these questions. Come and join our services for Sunday School at 9:30am and the worship service at 10:45am. We have all the precautions in place to keep everyone safe. Would you consider coming and being a part of what God is doing at FBC? If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us through Facebook, email, or phone. Our physical address is 715 N. 2nd St. Timpson, TX 75975. Our email is FirstBCTimpson@yahoo.com and our phone number is 936.254.2220.

In Christ,

W. Dee Daniel, Pastor