VETERAN’S DAY 2020

Unfortunately due to the coronavirus and for the safety of all VFW Post 8904 and the Auxiliary will be unable to hold a program inside the 1855 Historic Courthouse this year.

However VFW and Auxiliary members will be at the Veteran’s Memorial on the grounds of the 1885 Historic Courthouse, Center, Texas on Veterans Day, Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. for a Memorial Wreath Laying in honor of all Veterans who have served. Veterans and citizens are cordially invited to join us at that time. Social distancing and masks apply.

More information contact Post Quartermaster Larry Hume at chiefhume95@gmail.com or 936-332-0349.