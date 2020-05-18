Unfortunately due to the coronavirus and for the safety of all VFW Post 8904 and the Auxiliary will be unable hold a formal Memorial Day Program this year.

VFW and Auxiliary members will be at the Veteran’s Memorial on the grounds of the 1885 Historic Courthouse, Center, Texas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020 at noon to raise the flags to full staff and sound taps in honor of those who have died in the service of our country during a time of war. Citizens are cordially invited to join us at that time. Social distancing applies.



