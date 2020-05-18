FLAGS AT HALF STAFF IN HONOR OF MEMORIAL DAY

Memorial Day is Monday, May 25th, 2020. United States Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon. All banks, schools, businesses and government offices that fly a flag that can be lowered are asked to please do so in honor of those Americans who have made the ultimate sacrifice. All other flags flying with the US Flag should also be lowered.

If you fly a flag that can’t be lowered you can still show respect for the day by tying a black cord or ribbon to the top of the flag pole. It too should be removed at noon.

If you have no one to lower your flag at sunrise it is permissible to lower it the night before so it will be in place at sunrise.