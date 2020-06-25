The Tennessee Cemetery Homecoming scheduled for July 2020 has been canceled because of Covid-19 pandemic.

While the safety, health and well being of our family and friend are very important, we still want to support our cemetery. The care and upkeep of our loved one’s graves remain of great importance to us.

You can continue to support the Tennessee funds by sending you donations to:

Tennessee Permanent Trust Tennessee Working Committee

% Jeanie Rhodes % Billie Jackson

1434 CR 4916 7607 FM 947

Timpson, TX 75975 Gary, TX 75643