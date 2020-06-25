Home

The Tennessee Cemetery Homecoming scheduled for July 2020 has been canceled

Thu, 06/25/2020 - 4:14pm Ourtown1
Barbara Cook

The Tennessee Cemetery Homecoming scheduled for July 2020 has been canceled because of Covid-19 pandemic.

While the safety, health and well being of our family and friend are very important, we still want to support our cemetery. The care and upkeep of our loved one’s graves remain of great importance to us.

You can continue to support the Tennessee funds by sending you donations to:

 

Tennessee Permanent Trust         Tennessee Working Committee

% Jeanie Rhodes                             % Billie Jackson

1434 CR 4916                                  7607 FM 947

Timpson, TX 75975                         Gary, TX 75643

