Shelby County Judge Statement Regarding COVID-19-UPDATE

County Judge Statement Regarding COVID-19-UPDATE

To Shelby County Residents:

March 18, 2020

I would like to take this opportunity to provide an update on the very fluid situation surrounding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic. Myself and the Emergency Management Coordinator, Kerri Shofner, are continuing to monitor information and participate in conference calls with The Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

As of 1:00 PM March 18th (most recent conference call) there are 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Texas and 2 confirmed deaths. Approximately 1,900 COVID-19 tests have been performed state wide. We currently have no COVID-19 positive test results being reported to us for Shelby County. And have been assured that if that should occur, DSHS will notify county officials.

Many Shelby County businesses, churches, and organizations have reached out to us for guidance on closures and/or limiting services. We have advised them to refer to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and DSHS.

All the guidelines set by the aforementioned agencies highly recommend social distancing as the most effective way possible to prevent the spread of the disease.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the businesses, schools, churches, and organizations that have adhered to these recommendations by closing, using alternative methods for doing businesses, and cancelling and/or postponing events & meetings. Your proactive efforts to practice social distancing and avoid the spread of the coronavirus and help insure the continued good health of populations most susceptible to the virus are to be applauded.

Please continue to provide all local media outlets & social media outlets of all closings, cancellations, rescheduling & alternative business methods. This will aid tremendously in keeping the public informed of all pertinent information.

Please refer to the following web sites to keep abreast of all COVID-19 information/recommendations:

www.cdc.gov

www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus

We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide the public with information as it is provided to us.