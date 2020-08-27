What’s New for Shelby County 4-H

Calling all Shelby County youth and parents! Have you ever wanted to learn something new and different while having fun? Well we have it, from cooking, taking pictures, fashion, robotics, shooting sports, raising and showing livestock and much, much more for youth 3rd through 12th grades.

What is 4-H?

4-H is a national organization which helps young people develop life-long knowledge and skills to become engaged citizens. Through 4-H, youth are also taught how to meet the diversities and challenges of today’s society by bringing together youth and adults to design programs that will teach skills for living. 4-H is truly a model of the “learning by doing” teaching concept. It reaches people in their own communities with delivery methods suitable to their needs. 4-H also helps to provide opportunities for families and communities to develop stronger bonds.

Want to Learn about Shelby County 4-H?

Shelby County 4-H is getting ready to start up their new project year with our annual 4-H Kickoff, Awards Ceremony and Volunteer Recognition program which is scheduled for Monday, September 14th beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Extension gym building at 266 Nacogdoches Street in Center. This fun-filled, hands-on event will allow the youth to try their hand at the various projects.

2020 projects offered include:

Shooting Sports Photography

Foods and Nutrition Clothing and Textiles

Robotics Quilts of Valor

Leadership Outdoor Challenge

Public Speaking Horse

Interior Design Poultry

Performance Arts (Theater) Swine

Beef Goat

Rabbit Sheep

Monthly Club Meetings:

Shelby County clubs will meet at the new Extension office the 1st Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Monthly meetings will feature a theme and a hands-on program. For example: In October we will have a pumpkin painting contest.

Scholarship Opportunities:

Shelby County 4-H will be providing up to a $1,000 scholarship for continued education past high school, whether it be college or trade school. The annual winner will be selected on an earned point system for project and club meeting participation, community service, leadership and more.

So, come see what Shelby County 4-H has to offer your child on September 14th. If you have any questions regarding 4-H, please do not hesitate to contact the Shelby County Extension Office at 936-598-7744, Lane Dunn, Ag/NR Agent and Feleshia Thompson, FCH Agent. Be sure to check us out on Facebook at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Shelby County.