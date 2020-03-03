Home
Thank You to All Princess Ball Sponsors, Donors, and Volunteers

Tue, 03/03/2020
Sara Shires

 

The SCCAC would like to thank everyone who helped make this year's Princess Ball a success! It was a wonderful evening, made possible only through the generous support of businesses and individuals in our community. We would like to thank this year's sponsors and donors: Dazzle Me Pink & Blue, Boom Boom Photo Booth, Brookshire Brothers, Center High School Culinary Arts Department, Cornerstone Construction, Farmers State Bank, Few Ready Mix, GCS Cakes by Cindy Metteauer, Hughes Florist, Lawrence Davis Photography, New Mexico Credit, Nix Forest Industries Inc., Paul and Debra Smith, Quickstop Stores, Red River Credit, Rusty Wilson Photography, Shelby Savings Bank, Snell Photography, Texan Credit, Texas Glacier Ice, The Coral Cactus, Timpson Career and Technology, and Trails End Grocery & RV. We would also like to thank our tireless volunteers who worked hard to make everything look beautiful for our guests of honor. We appreciate you all so much!

