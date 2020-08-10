SHELBY COUNTY: Queen’s Activities and Coronation Postponed
Mon, 08/10/2020 - 12:54pm Ourtown1
Deborah Chadwick
The Coronation and the month-long series of activities for the Poultry Festival Queen’s Pageant has been postponed. The Princesses and their escorts participate in number of fun social events as well as several mandatory rehearsals over the course of four weeks. Due to the circumstances at this time, the Committee felt in order keep all participating students, parents and committee members safe, the Pageant has been postponed. It has not been cancelled.