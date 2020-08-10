Home

SHELBY COUNTY: Queen’s Activities and Coronation Postponed

Mon, 08/10/2020 - 12:54pm Ourtown1
Deborah Chadwick

The Coronation and the month-long series of activities for the Poultry Festival Queen’s Pageant has been postponed.  The Princesses and their escorts participate in number of fun social events as well as several mandatory rehearsals over the course of four weeks.  Due to the circumstances at this time, the Committee felt in order keep all participating students, parents and committee members safe, the Pageant has been postponed.  It has not been cancelled.

East Texas Press

PO Box 740
Timpson, TX 75975
Office: (936) 254-3618
Fax: (936) 254-3975

Surf New Media