SHELBY COUNTY (PUBLIC NOTICE): Shelby County Appraisal District to Open Doors after COVID-19 Closing
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 12:44pm Ourtown1
Angie Wright | RPA IV, Office Manager Shelby County Appraisal District
The appraisal district office will begin the process of opening their doors to the public beginning Monday, May 18, 2020 with regular business hours from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
We will be limiting the number of people allowed at a time to allow for social distancing. We encourage you to call our office first and make an appointment.
We want to thank you for your understanding and cooperation in helping us keep everyone safe.
Include in Front Page Slideshow