Home
  • Article Image Alt Text

SHELBY COUNTY (PUBLIC NOTICE): Shelby County Appraisal District to Open Doors after COVID-19 Closing

Tue, 05/12/2020 - 12:44pm Ourtown1
Angie Wright | RPA IV, Office Manager Shelby County Appraisal District

 

The appraisal district office will begin the process of opening their doors to the public beginning Monday, May 18, 2020 with regular business hours from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

 

We will be limiting the number of people allowed at a time to allow for social distancing.  We encourage you to call our office first and make an appointment.

 

We want to thank you for your understanding and cooperation in helping us keep everyone safe.

Include in Front Page Slideshow

East Texas Press

PO Box 740
Timpson, TX 75975
Office: (936) 254-3618
Fax: (936) 254-3975

Surf New Media