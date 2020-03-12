SHELBY COUNTY: Press Release regarding COVID-19 from Judge Harbison

To Shelby County Residents:

As the Emergency Management Director for Shelby County, I am working closely with the County Emergency Management Coordinator, Kerri Shofner. We are monitoring all available information from the State of Texas Department of Emergency Management, Department of State Health Services, and Governor’s Office. We are also monitoring information from the US Government, including an update via a phone conference on Wednesday by the White House and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

At this time, the best information we can offer is from the Texas Department of State Health Services:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow the CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask:

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID‑19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID‑19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).



For more detailed information on coronavirus (COVID-19) please visit the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention website at www.cdc.gov or the Texas Department of State Health Services at www.dshs.texas.gov.

We assure you that we are monitoring the situation and will inform the public of any information that we receive.