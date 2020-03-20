Shelby County Outreach Ministries will be closing ALL programs for the week of March 23 – March 27 with the exception of the Helping Hands Outreach Center. Helping Hands will be open only on Friday, March 27 from 10-2 in order to provide assistance. The senior citizens that are currently being served through our senior programs have received extra meals that will cover them through the next 2 weeks. They will also receive calls to confirm that they are safe, and all is going well.

If you are scheduled to receive an emergency food box for the month of March, please come to the Helping Hands Outreach Center this week, March 19 – March 20, to receive it between the hours of 9-2. Our lobby is closed to the public, so we are asking all clients to come to the door, and we will assist them from there. You may be required to show your ID. For information, please call us at 936-598-4990. Thank you.