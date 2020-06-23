Shelby County Outreach Ministries Resumes Operations

Shelby County Outreach Ministries is glad to announce that we were not exposed to COVID-19 and feel it is safe to resume operations. Helping Hands will be open on Wednesdays from 10-2 and on Fridays from 10-2 in order to distribute emergency food boxes. We will continue to serve clients through Drive-Thru only. Please stay inside your vehicle with your windows rolled up. Have your ID available to show through the window. Senior Citizens will continue to be served through frozen meals and phone calls. We appreciate your understanding while we strive to take care of those in need in our community. For questions or concerns please call us at 936-598-4990.