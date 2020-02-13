SHELBY COUNTY LIVESTOCK SHOW & SALE

Plans for the 2020 Annual Shelby County Livestock Show are set. The show will be held on Thursday, March 5th at the Shelby County Expo Center. The sale will be held Saturday, March 7th, at the John Dean Windham Civic Center, meal starting at 6:00PM.

Weigh in of the market animals will begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue until 9:00 a.m. The show will start at 10:00 a.m. with Rabbits and the Lambs, the Goats, Swine and Cattle will follow. The Rabbits will be judged by Frank Farrow. Texas A&M Livestock Judging Coach Keaton Dodd will judge lambs, goats, swine and cattle. Margo Hooper, Show Emcee, stated, “I am excited about this year’s show with all the hard work and dedication that the exhibitors have put towards their animal projects. There are over 90 entries at this show which are trying to be selected for the auction and premium awards.”

Last year’s sale Champion steer was purchased by Hawkeye Hunting Club. XTO won the bid for the Champion Swine. Farmers State Bank purchased the Champion goat, and Shelby Savings Bank along with General Shelters bought the Champion lamb.

The Bar-B-Que for the buyer’s and exhibitors will start at 6:00 p.m. followed by the auction at 7:00 p.m. at the Windham Civic Center. “If you have a chance, come and see what the youth of Shelby County have been doing with their time. The Shelby County Livestock show continues to grow each year which in part is due to the continued support of our youth by local businesses and the community.” Stated Lane Dunn, County Extension Agent. The public is invited to attend the events of the day and support the youth of our county.