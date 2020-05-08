SHELBY COUNTY: Judge Harbison issues "Thank You" press release

Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison and Shelby County Office of Emergency Management would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the following businesses and entities that so generously gave of their time and resources during the mobile drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics.

Your willingness to help out reminds us again of how thankful we are to be serving this community.

• First United Pentecostal Church-Bro & Mrs. Andy Wilson

• Texas Farm Bureau-David Hailey

• Texas Department of Public Safety

• McDonald’s

• Pizza Hut

• Shelby County Cookers

• Munchies-Phil Hennigan

We would also like to thank all the local media outlets for getting the word out on such short notice to promote the clinics.

CBC Radio

East Texas Press

Shelby County Today

The Light and Champion