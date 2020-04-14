SHELBY COUNTY: Judge Harbison issues statement on COVID-19

I would like to wish everyone a wonderful and happy Easter. As of this afternoon, Shelby County’s number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is 32. These numbers are very concerning to me, especially with the Easter weekend starting today. I cannot stress strongly enough the need for caution, continue to follow all of the guidelines that you have been hearing for the last month. Stay at home as much as possible; keep your social circle small. When shopping, go in the store, get what you need, make payment and return home.

I encourage businesses that are interacting with customers to use face masks and wash your hands or sanitize them after ever transaction. If you are wearing gloves and not changing them between transactions, you may be cross-contaminating, therefore, spreading the virus more. Be smart and know that your actions affect the people around you. Also, please dispose of your gloves appropriately and not on the ground.

On a personal note, I am praying for our County and I urge you to join me. We need to lift each other up and bring our best selves to this fight. I don’t know why our numbers are so high, there are many theories out there; but I do know that we are in this together. I want to thank the medical heroes working on the front lines of this battle; I appreciate you and salute you. I pray for your continued mercy and strength.

Have faith, be smart, be kind, be well, be strong, stay safe!!