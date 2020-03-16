Shelby County Helping Hands Outreach Center will be closing its Lobby for the next two weeks. At this time, Shelby County Outreach Ministries will still be providing assistance and emergency food boxes. If you are a new client, please call 936-598-4990 to make an appointment.

If you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms, please come back when you feel completely healthy. We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause you.