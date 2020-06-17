SHELBY COUNTY: GRILL FEST 2020 IS SCHEDULED FOR JULY 18TH AT THE RODEO ARENA                                     

The Grill Fest sanctioned barbecue cook-off, presented by Farmers State Bank, will take place Saturday, July 18th at the Shelby County Expo Center/Rodeo Arena. The Gold Sponsors are Badders Law Firm, Pilgrims Pride and Tyson Foods.

“Over $6,500 will be awarded in prize money to registered cook teams. Cook teams may register and enter the contest with a $150 registration fee prior to July 3rd or $200 after that date,” according to the Grill Fest Committee. You may register up until the day of the Event. The barbecue cook-off is sanctioned by the Lone Star Barbecue Society.

Prize money for the top 50% of the cook teams will be awarded in three categories – Pork Spare Ribs, Chicken and Brisket. Trophies will be awarded for Grand Champion and Reserve Champion. Awards are sponsored by the City of Center.

In addition to the Chillin’ and Grillin’, there will be a Washer Pitching Tournament and 42 Tournament, both sponsored by Shelby Savings Bank, and DJ Steve Adams will provide music. Entertainment is sponsored by Rapid Payday & Title Pro.

The public is invited to attend and sample tastings of barbecue at cook team stations as well as enjoy all the fun activities. Entry is free. Social distancing will be encouraged and food samplings will follow new health guidelines. The health and safety of all guests and cookers are our top priority and we feel confident that with all attendees being considerate of each other we can enjoy a time of fun, fellowship and great barbeque.

Silver sponsors are Ace Hardware of East Texas, B & S A/C and Heating, Bob’s Pawn and Shop, Texas Make and Model and 4C Electrical Services,

Registration forms and additional information is available at www.shelbycountychamber.com or at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce office – 936-598-3682. Questions may also be emailed to info@shelbycountychamber.com.