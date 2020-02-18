SHELBY COUNTY: Did you receive a letter in the mail about paying a fee to get your Homestead Exemption?

Did you receive a letter in the mail about paying a fee to get your Homestead Exemption?

The Shelby County Appraisal District is the only entity that can add any property tax exemptions to your property.

There is never a fee to apply for an exemption.

If you ever have any questions about your property tax exemptions, contact the Shelby County Appraisal District office.

724 Shelbyville Street

Center, Texas 75935

(936) 598-6171

scad@sbcglobal.net