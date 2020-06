Shelby County COVID-19 Cases as reported by DSHS to the Shelby County Office of Emergency Management:

196 Cumulative cases

-78 recovered

-6 deaths

=112 ACTIVE CASES

**DSHS also reports that of the 196 cumulative cases, 19 of those cases are “lost to follow”…meaning, DSHS has not been able to contact them to follow up on their recovery.

CUMULATIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE & AGE:

ZIP CODE: AGES: DEATHS:

75935…143 1-20…..11

75974…19 21-40....60

75975…15 41-60…72 4

75973…11 61-80…36 2

75954…8 81-100...12

Unknown...5