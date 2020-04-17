SHELBY COUNTY: COVID-19 Update - numbers continue to rise

Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) on April 15th of 5 more positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total case count for Shelby County to 49.

Information on hospitalizations is still unknown on all the positive confirmed cases but we do have definitive confirmation that 9 of these 49 were hospitalized.

There has been a rise in the confirmed cases in Shelby County of 16 just this week. Although we have no definitive reason, we can only say that some of the potential reasons could be that there is more testing being available in Shelby County and in some instances testing criteria has been broadened. More private labs are performing the lab tests and instead of there being a 3-5 day turnaround on results (as is the case with some state labs) these private labs are now having a 24-48 hour turn around on results. And lastly and surely most importantly, Coronavirus is community spread in Shelby County and the best way to ensure we lower these positive confirmations and slow down the spread is to: