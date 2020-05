Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) on May 4th of 11 more positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total cumulative case count for Shelby County to 131.

Breakdown of cumulative cases by zip code and ages:

CUMULATIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE & AGE:

ZIP CODE: AGES: DEATHS:

75935…92 1-20…..5

75974…13 21-40....38

75975…13 41-60…53 1

75973…8 61-80…28 1

75954…5 81-100...4

Unknown...3