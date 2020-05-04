Home
SHELBY COUNTY: COVID-19 Update - May 4, 2020 - 8 more positive cases - new total 120

Mon, 05/04/2020 - 11:38am Ourtown1
Kerri Shofner, Shelby County EMC

Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) on April 30th of 3 more positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 and on May 1st, 8 more positive cases bringing the total cumulative case count for Shelby County to 120.  

 

DSHS notified us of 2 more recoveries on May 1st bringing the total recoveries to 20.  Also reported to us on May 1st was one more death.

 

Breakdown of cumulative cases by zip code and ages:

 

CUMULATIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE & AGE:

ZIP CODE:                                    AGES:          DEATHS: 

75935…84                             1-20…..2               

75974…12                             21-40....35

75975…11                             41-60…50                1

75973…8                               61-80…27                1

75954…5                               81-100...3

                                             Unknown...3

