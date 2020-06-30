SHELBY COUNTY: COVID-19 Update as of June 30, 2020

DSHS reported 2 new COVID-19 cases.

274 Cumulative cases

-146 Recovered

-10 Deaths

=118 ACTIVE CASES

**DSHS also reports that of the 274 cumulative cases, 18 of those cases are “lost to follow”…meaning, DSHS has not been able to contact them to follow up on their recovery. These will continue to stay on the active case list until DSHS notifies us otherwise.

CUMULATIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE & AGE:

ZIP CODE: AGES: DEATHS:

75935…200 1-20....20

75974…27 21-40....90

75975…19 41-60.…85 4

75973…17 61-80.…47 4

75954…11 81-10...27 2

Unknown...5

ACTIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE:

75935...89

75974...10

75975...8

75973...7

75954...4