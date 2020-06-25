SHELBY COUNTY: COVID-19 Update as of June 24, 2020

DSHS reported 3 new confirmed cases. 5 recoveries have been reported.

There have been 31 new cases reported in the last 10 day period. This spike is due, in part to DSHS reporting that 11 of these cases were from Tyson. DSHS also has reported 9 new cases at Focused Care during this same 10 day time period. The outbreak at Focused Care has a total of 21 confirmed cases but 6 of those have been reported as recovered. Leaving 15 active cases at the facility. DSHS has not reported any hospitalizations to us from the outbreak at Focused Care.

261 Cumulative cases

-146 Recovered

-8 Deaths

=107ACTIVE CASES

**DSHS also reports that of the 261cumulative cases, 18 of those cases are “lost to follow”…meaning, DSHS has not been able to contact them to follow up on their recovery. These will continue to stay on the active case list until DSHS notifies us otherwise.

CUMULATIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE & AGE:

ZIP CODE: AGES: DEATHS:

75935…189 1-20....18

75974…26 21-40....83

75975…19 41-60…84 4

75973…17 61-80…46 3

75954…10 81-100...25 1

Unknown...5

ACTIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE:

75935...80

75974...9

75975...8

75973...7

75954...3