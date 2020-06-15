Home
  • Article Image Alt Text

SHELBY COUNTY COVID-19 Update (June 15, 2020): 3 new confirmed cases and 7 more recoveries

Mon, 06/15/2020 - 12:35pm Ourtown1
Kerri Shofner-Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator

DSHS reported 3 new confirmed cases and 7 more recoveries.

 

COVID-19 Cases as reported to us by DSHS:

 

229 Cumulative cases

-111 recovered

-8 deaths

=110 ACTIVE CASES

 

**DSHS also reports that of the 229 cumulative cases,  35 of those cases are “lost to follow”…meaning, DSHS has not been able to contact them to follow up on their recovery.

 

CUMULATIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE & AGE:

 

ZIP CODE:                                                         AGES:             DEATHS: 

75935…165                                                      1-20…..14           

75974…23                                                       21-40....74

75975…17                                                       41-60…79             4

75973…15                                                       61-80…41             3

75954…9                                                         81-100...16           1

                                                                        Unknown...5

East Texas Press

PO Box 740
Timpson, TX 75975
Office: (936) 254-3618
Fax: (936) 254-3975

Surf New Media