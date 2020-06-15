SHELBY COUNTY COVID-19 Update (June 15, 2020): 3 new confirmed cases and 7 more recoveries

DSHS reported 3 new confirmed cases and 7 more recoveries.

COVID-19 Cases as reported to us by DSHS:

229 Cumulative cases

-111 recovered

-8 deaths

=110 ACTIVE CASES

**DSHS also reports that of the 229 cumulative cases, 35 of those cases are “lost to follow”…meaning, DSHS has not been able to contact them to follow up on their recovery.

CUMULATIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE & AGE:

ZIP CODE: AGES: DEATHS:

75935…165 1-20….. 14

75974…23 21-40....74

75975…17 41-60…79 4

75973…15 61-80…41 3

75954…9 81-100...16 1

Unknown...5