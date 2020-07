DSHS reported 5 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new recovery.

45 ACTIVE CASES

259 Recovered

14 Deaths

318 Cumulative cases

ACTIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE:

75935...26

75974...9

75975...2

75973...4

75954...4

CUMULATIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE & AGE:

ZIP CODE: AGES: DEATHS:

75935…224 1-20....29

75974…35 21-40.... 101

75975…22 41-60.…100 4

75973…19 61-80.…53 4

75954…18 81-100.... 30 6

Unknown...5