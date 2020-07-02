SHELBY COUNTY: COVID-19 Update as of July 1, 2020



DSHS reported no new COVID-19 cases.

After many requests for updated information from DSHS pertaining to recoveries of COVID-19 in Shelby County, they provided a current list which included 65 never reported recoveries. The majority of theses 65 were reported to us as new cases in April, May and 2 were reported as new cases in March. The 18 previous “lost to follow” cases are now on the recovered list. DSHS has informed us they are now using an algorithm to determine recoveries.

54 ACTIVE CASES

211 Recovered

10 Deaths

275 Cumulative cases

ACTIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE:

75935...41

75974...5

75975...2

75973...4

75954...2

CUMULATIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE & AGE:

ZIP CODE: AGES: DEATHS:

75935…201 1-20....21

75974…27 21-40....90

75975…19 41-60.…85 4

75973…17 61-80.…47 4

75954…11 81-10...27 2

Unknown...5