SHELBY COUNTY: COVID-19 Update as of July 1, 2020
DSHS reported no new COVID-19 cases.
After many requests for updated information from DSHS pertaining to recoveries of COVID-19 in Shelby County, they provided a current list which included 65 never reported recoveries. The majority of theses 65 were reported to us as new cases in April, May and 2 were reported as new cases in March. The 18 previous “lost to follow” cases are now on the recovered list. DSHS has informed us they are now using an algorithm to determine recoveries.
54 ACTIVE CASES
211 Recovered
10 Deaths
275 Cumulative cases
ACTIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE:
75935...41
75974...5
75975...2
75973...4
75954...2
CUMULATIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE & AGE:
ZIP CODE:
75935…201
75974…27
75975…19
75973…17
75954…11
Unknown...5